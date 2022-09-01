epyx expands account management business with two new appointments

Epyx appoints Johannah Hancox and Natalie Thurman as key account manager and strategic account manager, respectively. Credit: epyx.

epyx, an e-commerce solutions provider for the automotive sector, has appointed Johannah Hancox and Natalie Thurman as key account manager and strategic account manager, respectively.

The move is aimed at strengthening the company’s account management offerings.

Thurman has over 20 years of experience in the fields of account management, market research, customer success, technology and sales.

She previously held senior roles at AMR Research, Gartner and Serious Games International, part of Coventry University.

Hancox, who has experience in serving in the insurance technology industry for over ten years, previously worked at Powerplace Insurance Services.

She remained associated with the firm’s sales, business development and product consultancy units after it was acquired by Open GI.

In their new roles, both the executives are expected to manage a host of vehicle leasing firms and their supplier channels employing epyx’s 1link fleet platforms.

In addition, Hancox and Thurman will also be responsible to explore growth potentials for epyx by supporting product improvements and innovations wherever applicable.

epyx commercial director Debbie Fox said: “Good account management is essential to the creation and maintenance of strong company-customer relationships and these new appointments represent a rethink of how we approach this area, with additional resource meaning that each account manager has fewer clients and can spend more time with each.

Fox’s appointment as commercial director at epyx was announced in August 2020. Fox replaced Tim Meadows, who had become a part of the FLEETCOR Technologies Incorporated group of companies.