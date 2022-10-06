epyx makes series of appointments to drive growth

Tim Meadows (center), Marc Lees (left) and Ryan Wakeman (right). Credit: epyx.

FLEETCOR-backed epyx, which provides e-commerce solutions for the automotive industry, has made new appointments to support its growth plans.

epyx has appointed Tim Meadows in the newly created position of chief commercial officer (COO).

Meadows will be re-joining epyx from r2c Online.

At epyx, he spent four years as director of account management from 2016 and then as commercial director.

Following the initial stint at epyx, Meadows moved to r2c Online, which is also owned by FLEETCOR, as managing director.

The new COO has spent 11 years at Lease Plan and held key positions at Lombard, Custom Fleet and Lex.

In his new role, Meadows will be responsible for the development of field and business sales, account management, manufacturer and dealer relationships, and inside sales, along with marketing and communications.

epyx has also announced internal promotions for two employees who will be report to Meadows.

Marc Lees, who joined epyx as a business development and account manager, has been elevated to the post of business development director.

Before joining epyx in 2011, he worked at BT Fleet and BCA in a fleet industry career for over two decades.

epyx has named Ryan Wakeman as the inside sales director, who will be responsible for all non-field-based sales activity for the epyx product range.

Wakeman has been with epyx since 2003, initially as a product support representative and most recently as the head of inside sales.

epyx managing director Aditya Varadpande said: “epyx has ambitious growth plans for the next few years, especially as we move into areas such as connected vehicle data. We intend to continue to digitally connect the fleet and dealer ecosystem and further improve efficiencies.

“These new appointments are being made in support of this strategy. Tim, Marc and Ryan have a wealth of expertise when it comes to epyx, its customers and its products, and will all play an important part in helping us meet our objectives.”