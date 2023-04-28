ChargeUK has launched as the new trade association for the UK’s EV charging industry. The body brings together 18 of the largest companies installing the charge points needed to enable the UK’s switch to electric vehicles (EVs) and the realisation of Net Zero.

ChargeUK members plan to invest over £6bn in installing and operating new EV charging infrastructure by 2030, according to a statement.

They will install tens of thousands of new chargers this year, with the aim of doubling the size of the network through 2023, the press release said.

Ian Johnston, Chair of ChargeUK and CEO of Osprey Charging Network, said: “The formation of ChargeUK is … a demonstration of the electric vehicle charging industry’s growing size and importance to the UK economy.

“Together we are investing billions of pounds to get more charge points in the ground right across the country. These numbers reinforce our commitment to the UK’s Net Zero future.”

Jesse Norman, the UK transport decarbonisation and technology minister, said: “Our commitment to decarbonising transport, backed by hundreds of millions in funding, has helped to unlock private sector investment, and the ambitious plans of ChargeUK’s members will support more people than ever make the transition to EVs.”

Philip van der Wilt, Senior Vice-President and General Manager EMEA of Samsara, said: “The move to double the size of the UK’s charging network in 2023 is key to enabling commercial fleet operators to transition to electric or hybrid vehicles. There is a big appetite among fleet-based businesses to create more sustainable operations, but having the right infrastructure to support their ambition is essential.

“Connected IoT technology can also play a pivotal role, helping fleet operators manage real-time EV charging at scale, for example by monitoring charge levels across the fleet and planning routes based on range.”

Fiona Howarth, CEO of Octopus EV, said: “Charging infrastructure is the key to the EV revolution, and it’s great to see government and industry come together to supercharge the rollout.

“The Government has set the direction and investors are pumping in much-needed capital. With over 23,000 public charging locations and rapid chargers almost doubling every year, UK drivers can enjoy the benefits of EVs: tech-on-wheels with low-cost fuel. The UK has a real chance to charge ahead in the race to zero emissions transport.”

Mark Newberry, sustainability spokesperson at Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “It is encouraging to see the sector coming together to invest a predicted £6 billion in the UK infrastructure by 2030. Providing a single industry voice to work alongside the Government and drive the changes required to rapidly enhance UK infrastructure is key. The promise of tens of thousands of new chargers installed this year illustrates just how urgent this job is.”

Just Eat to convert fleets to EVs