Nyobolt, a UK-based developer of ultra-fast-charging batteries, has said it can fully and repeatedly charge an EV in less than 6 minutes – a new record in automotive electrification.

In a statement, the company said that matching today’s convenience of petrol refuelling has been impossible to achieve in EVs. As a result, most electric vehicle batteries are big, heavy and costly, with EV costs unreachable for some buyers and with vehicles often weighing over two tonnes. The requirement for heavy EV battery packs places a huge strain on the supply of battery raw materials.

“Today Nyobolt is showing that this is no longer the case – Nyobolt is revealing new battery technology that is smaller and lighter and can also be fully charged in just six minutes, with a range of up to 250 km. This breakthrough translates to a nimbler, more efficient EV with a lower up-front cost, lower running costs and lower use of scarce raw material,” it said in a press release.

The Nyobolt EV weighs closer to one tonne than two, uses a 35kWh battery and is capable of fully charging with up to 250km range in under 6 mins with existing charging infrastructure. That’s the equivalent of charging at over 1,600 mph, more than double the fastest-charging cars on the road today.

Design possibilities

Nyobolt added that it has tested its batteries for over 2,000 fast-charge cycles without significant performance loss – paving the way for the development of ultra-efficient and lightweight EVs.

Moreover, Nyobolt technology is not limited to small batteries. Larger packs, e.g., batteries as large as those employed in any luxury EV, truck or bus used today, can also be made and could be charged in a few minutes, once 1MW chargers become available.

Partnership

Nyobolt has decided to work with renowned designer Julian Thomson, who was inspired by his design of the Lotus Elise, perhaps the epitome of nimble, lightweight sportscars. The design vision was to evolve it into a car with even greater presence and exaggerated proportions – making it wider, longer, lower – while maintaining an aggressive attitude and hunkered, bold stance that’s reminiscent of the original.

Thomson invited the design and engineering business CALLUM to collaborate in the development of the design in an effort to be readily adopted across the automotive industry.

The technology will go into production in early 2024.

Sai Shivareddy, CEO at Nyobolt, said: “Unlocking the challenges faced by electric vehicle designers has been key to the development of our breakthrough fast-charging batteries. Previously, enabling a lightweight fast-charging vehicle was not possible without compromising its lifetime and so people have been relying on costly and large battery packs in the vehicle. With our unique technology, we have achieved a six-minute charge car and developed smaller battery packs that can deliver more power and charge in less time.

“Our partnership with CALLUM shows how the adoption of system-level technology innovations can transform the future of electric vehicles and increase the accessibility of EVs, including to the 40% of UK households who can’t charge their vehicle at home overnight.”

David Fairbairn, managing director at CALLUM, said: “Nyobolt’s pioneering battery technology has provided us with a unique and inspiring opportunity to support in the design and execution of a vehicle set to mark the way forward for EV technology. The collaborative creativity, engineering capabilities and steadfast efforts of Nyobolt, Julian Thomson and CALLUM have resulted in an EV that is not only exciting technically for the industry, but something that is beautiful to behold, too.”

e-fuel for classic vehicles launches for public purchase in the UK