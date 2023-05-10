Evolution Funding is running a free webinar for dealers and the motor industry. The hour-long session from 2.00 pm on Thursday 18th May. It will explore what the FCA wants to achieve with consumer duty and how fulfilling the requirements can create opportunities for dealers.

Evolution’s sales director Keith Bell and head of risk and compliance Sam Osborn will host the webinar, titled ‘Consumer Duty for Dealers: Burden or Blessing?’

Taking part is Jo Davis, partner at Auxillias, a specialist motor and consumer finance law firm. Representing dealers will be Karen Wagstaffe, head of group F&I compliance at Sytner Group, Richard Hubbard, group F&I director at Cambria Autos, and Tom Barcroft, sales director at Auto100.

Sam Osborn, Evolution’s head of risk and compliance, said: “We are excited to be hosting this event, which will provide practical insight into consumer duty and should give dealers reassurance of the benefits and opportunities.

“We are lucky to have such an experienced panel joining us and we’re looking forward to having a really useful discussion with them.



“This webinar isn’t intended to provide a ‘how to’ but we are aware that dealers are still trying to get their heads around consumer duty and what it means for them and their customers. We’re aiming to shed some light on that.”

