Despite new car registrations in the UK dropping to a 30-year low in 2022, demand for electric cars has continued to grow, and EV sales accounted for almost a fifth of new car sales.

But how does this level of demand compare against other countries in Europe in the lead-up to the EU’s 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars?

The car insurance team at Comparethemarket has analysed the YoY growth between 2021 and 2022 for each European country’s number of EVs on the roads, new EV registrations, and public charging points to create a ranking on which country is winning the ‘race to electric’. The team has also predicted which countries will see the biggest increase in new EV registrations between 2022, 2023, and 2025.

Lithuania leads the way in the race to electric

Lithuania saw a 141.2% increase in the number of EVs on the road between 2021 and 2022, as well as a 139.2% increase in recharging points. Both of these figures excel far beyond any other European country’s growth.

Ireland follows closely in second place with a similarly impressive 108.7% increase in its number of recharging points. They also saw a 58.7% rise in the total number of EVs on roads, with a 38.4% boost in new EV registrations.

Cyprus ranks in third place as new EV registrations on the small Mediterranean island shot up by 130.2% between 2021 and 2022, which is a larger percentage increase than any other European country. The number of EVs on their roads rose by 30.9% and its charging point infrastructure grew by 9.7%.

Malta predicted to see Europe’s largest EV increase

The research reveals Malta will lead the way for growth in EV adoption this year, with a predicted 44.3% in new EV registrations by the end of 2023. This growth may be partly attributed to Transport Malta’s scheme which offers a €11,000 grant for all plug-in hybrid vehicles ordered before the end of May and registered anytime between now and December 2024.

The UK on the other hand is predicted to see a 13% increase in new EV registrations by the end of this year, ranking 18th of all European countries in terms of increase in EV adoption in 2023. This is predicted to grow to a 45.1% increase by 2025 (ranking 16th) and a 122.9% increase by 2030 (ranking 21st).

