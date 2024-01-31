Ferrari has announced its full support of “National Apprenticeship Week” for 2024.
Between 5 – 11 February, all 15 UK-based Ferrari Dealerships will open their workshop doors to host a range of open-day events, giving young people with a passion for the automotive industry an opportunity to learn about cutting-edge Ferrari technology, as well as potential job opportunities at their local dealership through the “Ferrari North Europe Apprenticeship Programme”.
The Ferrari North Europe Apprenticeship programme is ideal for those who have achieved at least 5 GCSEs (at grade 4 or above) and are interested in working at an Official Ferrari Dealer in one of the following Apprenticeship roles:
Service Technician – 3-year apprenticeship
Service Advisor – 2-year apprenticeship
Parts Advisor – 2-year apprenticeship
Each of these roles includes full-time employment at an official Ferrari dealership, with on-the-job training carried out under the watchful eye of Ferrari Master Technicians. Ferrari North Europe also provides additional classroom, theory and practical training at the company’s Training Centre in Berkshire.
Subject to satisfactory completion of the training programme, Apprentices are offered full-time roles with their local Ferrari dealership. In fact, the Ferrari North Europe Apprenticeship programme has become the de facto route into the brand, with many employees starting out as an Apprentice subsequently moving into other roles in the business, such as Workshop Manager, Service Manager, or even Sales Executive.
Candidates wishing to apply for the September 2024 intake should contact their local Ferrari dealer for further details. Candidates can also check for the latest vacancies and register their interest via: www.ferrariapprenticeship.co.uk.