Finativ makes key hires to bolster motor finance capabilities

UK-based specialist advisory and consulting firm Finativ has made two new hires to strengthen its motor finance expertise.

The firm has appointed Simon Harris as consulting director.

Harris has around three decades of operational automotive and captive financial services experience, including Lloyds Bank, Daimler and Allianz.

In the last five years, he worked in consultancy and advisory roles for several OEMs, financial services clients and their technology providers.

He has expertise in mobility-as-a-service business models, including related solution architecture and the challenges that finance providers face.

Harris joins Peter Cottle, who recently joined Finativ from GrowCap, where he served as an automotive sector practice leader.

Cottle, who is a former Chair of the FLA Motor Division, has held commercial leadership roles in Lombard and Bank of Scotland where he was responsible for several premium motor manufacturer and AM100 relationships.

Currently, he is engaged in the car-retailer and broker-introduced motor markets.

Finativ CEO Christian Roelofs said: “The motor finance market is undergoing unparalleled disruption. In Simon and Peter, we have a winning combination of experience, talent and a vision for the future to help our clients navigate their future path”. As part of the growth plans, more appointments are lined up in future.