Fleet Alliance, a UK-based fleet management provider, has announced a series of senior appointments aimed at reinforcing its position as a sustainable mobility business.
One of the notable appointments is Emma Lovick, who joins as the new Head of People and Culture. Lovick’s primary objective is to cultivate the organizational culture underpinning Fleet Alliance, known as ‘Fleet Alliance Loves’, built on core values of fairness, trust, engagement, and respect. With extensive HR experience, Lovick most recently served as Head of HR at Mangata Networks UK, a global telecommunications company.
Joining Lovick is Paul King, appointed as the new Head of Technology. King will oversee substantial investments in Fleet Alliance’s leasing and procurement technology platform, Concilium. With a background in IT delivery, King previously held positions as Head of Delivery at Avidity and as Head of IT at Blackwood Homes and Care.
In addition to external appointments, Fleet Alliance has also promoted key individuals internally to bolster its sustainable mobility strategy. Angela Robertson, formerly Finance Director, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Furthermore, Darren Stevens has been promoted from Sales Manager to Head of Retail Sales, tasked with expanding retail sales across personal and salary sacrifice sectors.
CEO Andy Bruce said: “People and technology are the cornerstones of our drive to grow as a sustainable mobility business, which reflects the appointments of Emma and Paul who are leading the significant investments we are making in both areas.
“My congratulations also go to our internal appointments. Darren will be instrumental in expanding our sales as we grow the business, whilst Angela’s title now fully reflects her status within the business.”
Fleet Alliance unveiled its sustainable mobility strategy to staff earlier this year. According to Bruce, sustainable mobility encompasses initiatives ranging from fleet decarbonisation to fostering fair treatment of staff and suppliers.
“Defining our purpose as a business informs every aspect of our operations and underscores our commitment to meaningful action,” Bruce remarked.