Two directors of Glasgow-based fleet management and leasing specialist, Fleet Alliance, CEO Andy Bruce and COO Nigel McMinn, have invested an undisclosed sum in AutoBuzz, a customer handover communications platform, the company said in a statement.

Bruce and McMinn have taken a minority stake and non-executive advisory roles in AutoComms Solutions which owns the AutoBuzz platform.

The two directors plan to support AutoComms’ growth in retail automotive as well as help develop the offering for the fleet and leasing space.

“The tech platform AutoBuzz operates in an often overlooked part of the car-buying journey, the order-to-handover period. The platform helps to keep customers excited about the arrival of their new vehicle with personalised and localised content throughout the post-order, pre-handover gap,” Fleet Alliance said in a press release.

“The technology has proven to positively impact customer satisfaction levels as well as selling additional products and services. The ROI to retailers and OEMs is hugely compelling,” said Bruce.

The intention is for the new investors to also support AutoComms Solutions in shaping an offering for the fleet world and Nigel McMinn said he believed this is a market with potential.

“Fleet managers and their drivers need a lot of information about their vehicle as well as its latest delivery updates,” he said.

Bruce added that, despite the investment, their core focus remained on developing and managing the Fleet Alliance business.

Prior to joining Fleet Alliance in 2021, both Bruce and McMinn had careers in the retail automotive industry with Lookers plc.

CEO and co-founder of AutoComms Solutions, Ingram Sanders, said: “We’re all very excited to see how we can develop the technology together at a time when maximising customer value […] is a top priority being discussed at automotive board room level up and down the country.”

