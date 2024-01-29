Fleet Assist, a UK provider of service, maintenance and repair (SMR) for the fleet sector, has promoted Karen Ewer to the position of operations director.
Ewer is one of Fleet Assist’s longest-serving colleagues having worked at its Huntingdon HQ for 13 years, the last six as head of business development.
Karen Ewer (pictured) has played a major part in Fleet Assist’s customer growth in 2023 from 40 to 48 leasing, rental and salary sacrifice fleets, where it provides a range of SMR services to 1.2m customer drivers. 2023 was Fleet Assist’s 20th anniversary year, generating a record SMR spend across its network of more than £200 million.
Vincent St Claire, Managing Director for Fleet Assist, said: “Karen’s unwavering loyalty and support to customers and Fleet Assist, coupled with her in-depth knowledge of our systems and processes makes her an ideal candidate for this new role.”
Karen Ewer said: “The pace at which our customer base and product range has been growing over the past few years has meant Fleet Assist has been a very rewarding place to work. I am overjoyed with the news of my promotion and look forward to working with Vincent and the team as we continue to grow.”
Joanna Cooper is heading up Karen’s previous business development role on an interim basis.
