Fleet managers are starting to recognise the pros and cons of different electric vehicle (EV) battery types in a similar way as they would the differences between petrol and diesel power, says FleetCheck.

The trend is still new, the fleet management software specialist says, but is a potentially important step on the road to widespread fleet EV adoption.

Peter Golding, managing director, said: “This is something we have noticed from our user base. A few are no longer seeing an EV as just an EV, with a single technology powering all, but are starting to recognise that there are differences.

“At the moment, the key point is knowing about the cost, safety and charging capabilities of the two main types – LFP and NMC batteries* – especially as the latter are starting to find their way into more and more entry-level EVs.

“In a lot of ways, it’s similar to knowing about the pros and cons of diesel and petrol in combustion engine terms, especially as some manufacturers such as Tesla and MG use both battery technologies in the same models.

“To some extent, each has characteristics that are suitable for different applications. We’re not quite at a stage yet where manufacturers advertise which types of battery they are using in particular models but that might not be far away.”

Peter said that the situation was likely to become more complex with the arrival of new battery technologies over the next few years.

He explained: “It seems there is a story in the press every week about new potential battery technology for EVs, with sodium ion being a favourite. Some or all of these may well have a place on fleets in the future. Especially, there could be an acceleration of interest in new options thanks to raw material shortages such as nickel.”

*LFP (lithium iron phosphate) and NMC (nickel manganese cobalt).