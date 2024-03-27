The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has highlighted a growing challenge for fleet managers as they combat misinformation surrounding electric vehicles (EVs), urging a pushback against what it described as “scare stories.”
Paul Hollick, chair of the AFP, emphasised the proliferation of misinformation in both traditional and social media channels. He addressed various myths circulating about EVs, including concerns about fire hazards, power depletion in cold weather, environmental impact compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, and depreciation values of current models.
Hollick cited recent incidents, such as the case of a purported “runaway” EV, which upon investigation was found to be fabricated, as examples of misinformation fueling unwarranted fears. He said: “Most recently, we’ve seen the case of a ‘runaway’ EV that the police had to bring to a stop using their own vehicles which appears to have been nothing of the sort, with the driver reportedly accused of fabricating the emergency.
While acknowledging the growing number of company car drivers embracing EVs, Hollick noted the persistence of scepticism, particularly among individuals with limited exposure to EV technology.
Fleet managers, Hollick explained, were increasingly tasked with addressing these concerns, especially as the electrification process advanced. He underscored the importance of dispelling misinformation and providing reassurance through factual information and shared experiences within the AFP community.
Despite challenges, Hollick remained optimistic about the long-term acceptance of EVs, anticipating a decline in misinformation as EVs became commonplace. However, he acknowledged the possibility of lingering scepticism among some individuals, likening it to historical resistance to automotive innovation.
