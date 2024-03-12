Credit: Shutterstock.com

The Ford Focus has emerged as the most coveted second-hand car in the UK in a recent study of popular vehicles by Uswitch Car Insurance.

Conducted by industry experts, the research evaluated factors such as the average number of listings, median used prices, and depreciation rates over three years to pinpoint the most desirable second-hand cars.

The Ford Focus, discontinued in 2022, claimed the top tanking in the rankings to become the most sought-after vehicle in the used car market.

While the Ford Fiesta claims the overall top position with an impressive score of 8.71, the Ford Focus follows closely, demonstrating its enduring popularity in the used car market. With its distinctive attributes and performance, the Ford Focus showcases its appeal to discerning buyers looking for reliability and style.

Sharing the second spot with an overall score of 8.44 are the Fiat 500 and Volkswagen Polo. The Fiat 500 stands out as the most affordable option on the list, with an average used price of £7,809, appealing to those seeking a stylish and compact city car. The Volkswagen Polo, priced slightly higher (£14,243) and boasting a low depreciation rate (11%), offers excellent value for those prioritizing longevity and value.

Tied in fourth place with an overall score of 8.23 are the Mini Hatch and Volkswagen Golf. The Golf, with a higher average used price (£19,495), provides a blend of performance and practicality. Meanwhile, the Mini Hatch, featuring a lower depreciation rate (10%), appeals to those in search of a characterful car with a strong resale value.

Additional insights from the research include the Volkswagen Golf being identified as the most in-demand second-hand car, with almost 12,000 listings. This is followed by the Ford Fiesta and Ford Focus. The Fiat 500 earns the title of the most affordable second-hand car, with a median used price of £7,809, with the Toyota Aygo and Kia Picanto securing the second and third spots, respectively. The Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Mini Hatch, and Volkswagen Polo are highlighted as the second-hand cars that best hold their value.