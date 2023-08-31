Gofor, an Edinburgh-based provider of fleet management services, has appointed Joanna Williamson as its Business Development Manager with a focus on expanding its small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) client base.

In a press release, the company described Williamson as a highly experienced b2b sales professional specialising in dealing with SMEs. She joins from a senior sales consultant position with Concept Group, a provider of printing hardware, software and print-managed services.

Williamson said: “I’m excited to be joining the fleet sector at a time where there’s lots of positivity around business contract hire and electric vehicle transition. As a result, there’s lots happening at Gofor – I can’t wait to start meeting our customers and supporting their fleet ambitions.”

Graham Lesslie, Gofor’s Managing Director added: “I’m delighted Joanna’s chosen to join Gofor. Having someone of her SME sales experience, who understands how to solve challenges and add value to SME businesses, will be a massive help to both our prospective clients and business development colleagues within the business.”

Joanna’s appointment will be followed by another three business development executives in the coming weeks. Gofor said its growth strategy extends beyond sales, with additional plans to expand the customer success team and other vital roles crucial to Gofor’s expansion before the end of the year, strengthening its core fleet management and salary sacrifice for electric vehicle propositions.

Commercial vehicles falling behind government phase-out targets: BVRLA