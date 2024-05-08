Gofor, a specialist in fleet management and business contract hire based in Edinburgh, has unveiled a strategic collaboration with VCHRGD Technologies to offer home charging solutions for its clientele.
Gofor highlighted that this collaboration strengthens its electric vehicle salary sacrifice offering, which underwent significant improvements in 2023. These enhancements included the launch of an online portal for driver vehicle selection and a revamped employee onboarding initiative, all designed to augment scheme adoption among its client base.
Under the new alliance, Gofor’s salary sacrifice program for electric vehicle users will recommend VCHRGD’s home charging options, featuring 7kW and 22kW chargers. Additionally, discussions are underway to explore solutions for Gofor’s broader fleet management clientele.
Iain Bennett, the managing director at Gofor, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We encountered several charging technology companies recently, but VCHRGD truly stood out. Their smart, sustainable, and highly effective charging technology, coupled with their focus on customer service and after-sale support, convinced me that they will deliver exceptional service to Gofor customers.”
Ian Hanton, commercial director at VCHRGD, echoed Bennett’s sentiments, saying, “We’re thrilled to welcome Gofor aboard as we embark on this electrifying journey to shape the future of sustainable transportation. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service and feature-rich products, we aim to deliver seamless charging experiences. We eagerly anticipate integrating this proven approach into our exciting partnership with Gofor.”
The initial installations of VCHRGD chargers have already commenced with Gofor’s salary sacrifice customers, encompassing both standard installations and more intricate on-street parking setups. Further installations are scheduled throughout 2024 in alignment with Gofor’s growth plans for its salary sacrifice programme.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData