Gofor Finance, the Edinburgh-based fleet management company, is now simply Gofor. The Scottish business is dropping ‘finance’ from its name to better reflect its provision of end-to-end fleet management service, the company said.

The name change is part of an overall rebrand launched on 1 February, including a new Gofor website.

Recently appointed head of marketing, Gordon Ross, said: “I’m delighted to launch the new look Gofor. We work as a true fleet partner with our customers, we’re more than a finance provider, and we needed the brand to demonstrate that. The new brand is simpler, and the visuals are stronger and clearer. We’ve designed the new website to better integrate with our CRM which creates an improved customer experience and gives us a platform for growth.”

Rebrand logo

Gofor is currently working on a digital transformation project to support its expansion plans. The project is focused on maximising Gofor’s automated systems including the Fleet Procure vehicle procurement platform, in the aim of creating a more cohesive customer journey by combining automation with the personal customer customisation that the business is built on.

Graham Lesslie, managing director of Gofor said: “Gofor is big enough to negotiate great customer deals but personal enough to care. We’re further investing in our brand, technology and people to give us the best foundations to support our future growth plans. Our aim is to be number one for customer service in our segment.”

The appointment of Gordon Ross is one of four new hires this year, with more planned. The business sees electrification as a key area of growth and is working closely with its customers on salary sacrifice schemes to support the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda. The business recently showcased its salary sacrifice offering at the London EV show.

