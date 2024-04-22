Hedin Automotive Netherlands, part of Hedin Mobility Group, has reached an agreement to acquire BMW and MINI dealer Dubbelsteyn.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
With the deal, Hedin Mobility’s dealership network will expand from five to seven branches in the Netherlands.
The acquisition includes all dealership activities such as sales, after-sales services, and spare parts sales.
Hedin Cars BV is conducting the acquisition, which includes Dubbelsteyn’s two dealerships located in Dordrecht and Numansdorp.
This move will see approximately 100 employees continue their roles within Hedin Automotive, maintaining their current management structure.
With the completion of this acquisition, Hedin Mobility Group will now represent the BMW and MINI brands across 62 locations in five countries.
The two dealerships in Dordrecht and Numansdorp serve several regions including Dordrecht, Hoeksche Waard, Goeree Overflakkee, Barendrecht, and their surrounding areas.
In the year 2023, Dubbelsteyn reported revenues exceeding €140m and sales of more than 3,000 cars.
The addition of these two branches also bolsters Hedin Automotive’s presence in the Zuid-Holland province.
Hedin Automotive Benelux CEO Eddy Haesendonck said: “We are very pleased to be able to add Dubbelsteyn and all employees to our group. Together with our existing BMW and MINI presence in the south of the Netherlands, we significantly expand our market position for BMW and MINI in the region. On behalf of all colleagues at Hedin Automotive, I would like to extend a warm welcome to the Dubbelsteyn team.”
The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, follows the company’s earlier expansion in August 2023, when it acquired the UK-based Stephen James Group, another authorised retailer of BMW and MINI vehicles.