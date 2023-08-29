The House of Lords has launched an inquiry into electric vehicles (EVs) to explore the main barriers preventing the Government from achieving its target of decarbonising cars and vans by 2030.

The House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee has called for written submissions to assist the inquiry.

In a statement, the committee said it will “seek to understand the costs, alongside the benefits, associated with the 2030 end date of sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK, and Government progress towards both its 2030 & 2035 deadlines.”

The Lords’ Committee is seeking evidence in the following topic areas:

The Government’s approach to achieving 2030 and 2035 phase-out dates;

The EV market and acquiring an EV;

Experience of using an EV;

End-of-life disposal of EVs;

National and regional infrastructure and charging issues; and

International perspectives.

Baroness Kate Parminter, Chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee, said: “The rubber is now hitting the road – as we can’t get to net zero without individuals making changes to our lives, how we travel and what we buy.

“Using EVs for passenger transport will be a part of that and the Government has committed to ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030.

“We want to hear from the public about their experience of acquiring and using EVs in the UK, and the barriers to doing so. We also want to find out from industry, local authorities, and all others with an interest in decarbonising transport, what the Government needs to do to encourage greater take-up of EVs ahead of their 2030 and 2035 targets.”

You can submit evidence until Friday 15 September 2023

Used BEV sales are growing, but support is needed