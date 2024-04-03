Hyundai Motors and Kia have unveiled the latest design of their DAL-e Delivery robot to improve indoor deliveries, particularly in settings like offices and malls.
This updated version of the delivery robot builds upon the model introduced in December 2022.
Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of Robotics Lab at Hyundai Motor and Kia, highlighted the efficiency and reliability of DAL-e Delivery in providing food and beverage (F&B) and parcel dispatch services. He expressed the companies’ vision of integrating infrastructure across diverse spaces, including offices, restaurants, and shopping malls.
The new DAL-e Delivery design features a square column with rounded corners, designed to enhance driving stability. Discreetly integrated sensors and a sophisticated metal-like aesthetic contribute to its sleek and premium appearance.
Powered by four Plug & Drive (PnD) modules, DAL-e Delivery uses autonomous driving technology with a maximum speed of 1.2 m/s. This enables the robot to navigate congested areas while recognising obstacles and maintaining stability over uneven surfaces.
Despite its smaller size compared to the previous version, the updated DAL-e Delivery offers a larger internal cargo space. With the capacity to hold up to 16 cups of coffee and transport items weighing up to 10 kg, it provides efficient delivery solutions for bulky and heavy packages.
DAL-e Delivery’s autonomous driving capability allows seamless navigation and transfer between building floors, including interfacing with elevator and door control systems. Advanced AI facial identification technology enables the robot to recognize recipients, with the door automatically opening upon recognition.
The robot features an 11.6-inch high-resolution display, providing essential service status information to users and pedestrians. Animated facial expressions displayed on the screen enhance customer interaction and intimacy.
Hyundai Motor and Kia plan to deploy DAL-e Delivery at IGIS Asset Management’s ‘Factorial Seongsu’ in Seoul, scheduled to open in April.