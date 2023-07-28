IVECO has announced that it will produce and market its heavy-duty battery electric vehicles (EVs) and heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles under the IVECO brand.

This follows the acquisition of the German company resulting from the former joint venture Nikola Iveco Europe.



The IVECO HD BEV and FCEV feature an electric axle co-designed and produced by FPT Industrial, IVECO’s sister brand within Iveco Group specialised in powertrain, batteries supplied by Proterra, and fuel cell technology and key components by Bosch.

These EVs are based on the IVECO S-Way truck platform, which has been redesigned to support both fuel cell and battery propulsion technology.



The IVECO HD BEV has a range of up to 500 km. It features a total battery capacity of 738 kWh (9 packs) with charging power up to 350 kW.



The Artic 4×2 configuration will be the first to enter the European market in the last quarter of 2023.



The IVECO HD FCEV has a range of up to 800 km. It can accommodate 70 kg of H2 usable energy at 700-bar pressure.



The first units of the IVECO HD FCEV will be delivered in France, Switzerland and Germany at the end of 2023, as planned in the H2Haul European project co-financed by the Clean Hydrogen Partnership.

Both vehicles are produced in the manufacturing facility in Ulm, Iveco Group’s multi-brand site based in Germany. Vehicles will be marketed and assisted by the extensive IVECO dealer network which counts 254 dealers around Europe.

UK CV production sees best first half since 2011