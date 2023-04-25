Jaguar Land Rover is planning to establish an electric vehicle (EV) supply chain in the UK.

The luxury carmaker will produce EV drives and battery packs at its Wolverhampton Engine Manufacturing Centre, which currently makes the Ingenium internal combustion engine (ICE).

The renamed Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre will supply EV production at Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) Solihull and Halewood assembly plants.

The move is part of JLR’s £15bn ($18.6bn) investment over the next five years to upgrade its UK facilities for EV production.

The Solihull plant will produce three new EVs, while the Halewood plant will be used to make an all-electric Range Rover in 2025. JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said the company is “stepping into an incredibly exciting new electric era.”

JLR also confirmed that its Castle Bromwich plant will expand its stamping facilities for pressed body metalwork for the next generation of EVs.

On Wednesday, the company announced that its first UK-made electric car would be a £100,000 Jaguar four-door ‘grand tourer’.

JLR also plans to open orders for the first electric version of its Range Rover, its flagship vehicle. It has decided not to build hybrid versions of its medium-sized Range Rover models, focusing instead on batteries

