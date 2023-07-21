Automotive finance provider, JBR Capital, has released the first edition of a new quarterly Luxury Car Report, providing insight into the UK’s pre-owned supercar and luxury car sector.

The report reveals the most popular vehicles financed in the UK, actual sold, rather than advertised, prices. It also provides an overview of the changing demographics of luxury automotive customers.

The report reveals the Porsche 911 as the UK’s most financed pre-owned model in the luxury and sports car sector, equating to 11.9 per cent of the market share with an average sold price of £107,250, with Porsche as the most financed brand.

Below the Porsche 911, the next five positions in the top ten most financed models are all SUVs – Land Rover Defender; Range Rover Sport; Range Rover; Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG and Lamborghini Urus. The average luxury car sold price in 2023 is £105,000 with the average loan advanced to a JBR Capital customers being 80% which has remained consistently high over the past 3 years.

The average age of luxury and sports car owners at 42 years old.

The report focuses on a time frame from January 2022 to April 2023, highlighting numerous factors that impact the pre-owned luxury car market.

Rise in voluntary terminations and repossessions reaching auction