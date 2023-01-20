Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and BNP Paribas have launched a suite of mobility financing services in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Austria and Portugal.

The nine-nation collaboration forms “the first phase of a transformational plan to reimagine the role of financial services” for clients of its Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar brands, BNP Paribas said in a statement.



“Since partnering in February 2022, Jaguar Land Rover and BNP Paribas have been collaborating to innovate and develop a truly integrated offering that covers all aspects of mobility financing needs. This approach will deliver seamless end-to-end connectivity and facilitates personalised modern luxury experiences from website to showroom.

“Jaguar Land Rover retail partner networks and clients now have access to a comprehensive suite of competitive retail financing solutions, insurance and services, as well as wholesale financing.”

JLR & BNP Paribas partnership

The retail range includes: traditional loans, lease-to-purchase, long-term lease, ‘buy now, pay later’, insurance and services products.

BNP Paribas will tap all its divisions involved in mobility products and services: BNP Paribas Personal Finance will support the provision of wholesale financing, retail loans and financial leases, Arval will deliver lease and fleet management, Floa will provide ‘buy now, pay later’ services, and BNP Paribas Cardif will offer insurance products and services.



Francois Dossa, Executive Director, Strategy and Sustainability, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “We have a vision of delivering modern luxury products and services for our clients. The launch across nine markets with our European strategic partner, BNP Paribas, is an exciting first phase of innovating mobility finance to create a modern luxury financial services experience for our clients.”



Thierry Laborde, Chief Operating Officer of BNP Paribas, said: “This long-term partnership with Jaguar Land Rover stems from our successful association in complementary areas of expertise, which places sustainability and innovation at the heart of the businesses, in order to better serve customers and retailers.”