Allstar’s ServicePoint service, maintenance and repair (SMR) platform has been adopted by Jaguar Land Rover-owned car subscription service Pivotal.



Through the ServicePoint portal, Pivotal will be able to manage SMR needs, with access to a nationwide network of garages, booking, authorisation, payment and invoicing, service reminders, and vehicle SMR histories.



John Murphy, managing director at Pivotal, said: “When it comes to the service and maintenance of our vehicles, our aim is to provide a seamless experience for our members while working with the best suppliers to ensure our fleet of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles are kept in optimal condition. Our move to ServicePoint has very much been made with that objective in mind.



“We will now be able to largely specify the suppliers we work with, managing both quality and costs can be done more effectively. It’s much more efficient than our previous largely manual process while allowing us to provide a much higher degree of customer experience.”



Pivotal has four membership tiers which provide a selection of the latest Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. Members can subscribe for a minimum period of three months, from which point they may pause or update their vehicle when it is convenient for them.



ServicePoint is provided by Allstar Business Solutions based on 1link technology from epyx. Both Allstar Business Services and epyx are owned by FLEETCOR.

Point S gears up for electric vehicle maintenance program