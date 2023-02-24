The Greenarc Vehicles team at their Head Office in Blackburn

Key Finance and Leasing Limited (KeyFleet), a UK supplier of company vehicles since 2007, has rebranded as Greenarc Vehicles.

The name change follows KeyFleet’s acquisition in November, for an undisclosed amount, by Greenarc Energy, a group of businesses that supply fuel and green technologies UK-wide.

“The rebrand represents Greenarc Vehicles’ long-term goal of expanding their managed company car schemes and supporting their clients with the transition to renewable technologies such as electric vehicles (EV),” the company said in a statement.

“Not only this, but as their portfolio expands, they are able to support both homes and businesses across the UK with their fuel and low-carbon energy services, such as solar, batteries and EV charging points,” the statement said.

In November, the acquisition was described as providing Greenarc with the platform and the resources to further its plans to supply EVs nationally.

Matthew Crockett, Greenarc Energy, managing director, said: “The rebrand to Greenarc Vehicles signifies our commitment to supporting clients with their journey to carbon neutrality. We are proud to support businesses nationwide that are looking to reduce expenditure, discuss options to greatly reduce or fully offset their carbon emissions and make the transition to a fully electric fleet of vehicles.”

Marc McLoughlin, managing director at Greenarc Vehicles said: “We have been supplying our clients with vehicle leasing options for over 15 years, and although we have always had a focus on renewable technologies – such as EV, we still pride ourselves on servicing and working with traditional fuel vehicle clients by offering them a range of services to manage their company vehicles.”

Greenarc Energy was fourteenth on the Times 100 list of Britain’s fastest-growing companies in 2022.