The deadline for nominations for this year’s sustainable finance awards (#SF23) will soon close, the fast-approaching date is the 17th March 2023.

The Leasing Life and Motor Finance-backed Sustainable Finance Summit 2023, to be held at the Four Seasons George V, Paris on May 11, will ask today’s burning questions: How can businesses achieve their net-zero goals and continue funding key assets? Who is willing to support fresh eco-initiatives? Where next for sustainable equipment financing?

Our Awards gala event – which will recognise the efforts by leading financial institutions to achieve their sustainable outcomes through innovation, breadth of coverage and rigorous use of data across the continent – will close the Sustainable Finance Summit conference.

How to submit your nominations:

1. Download and complete the Entry Form

2. Please send the completed Entry Form to christy.chang@arena-international.com by 5pm GMT on 17th March 2023.

A copy of the Awards Information Pack can also be found HERE.

Award Categories: Sustainable Finance Awards 2023

1. Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Environmental Aspects

This award is meant to recognise major initiatives undertaken by a lessor in the ESG/ Environment domain, either within their company or outside

Judges will consider the existence of

Proven initiatives with case studies: Applicants should demonstrate a major initiative to protect the environment and save energy with a view to reducing carbon emissions

If possible, with a supporting testimonial

2. Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Social Aspects

This award is meant to recognise major initiatives undertaken by a lessor in the ESG/ Social domain, either within their company or outside

Judges will consider the existence of:

Proven initiatives with case studies: Applicants should demonstrate a major initiative to promote diversity, inclusion, and equality at work, and other social programmes

If possible, with a supporting testimonial

3. Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Governance Aspects

This award is meant to recognise major initiatives undertaken by a lessor in the ESG/ Governance domain, either within their company or outside

Judges will consider the existence of:

Proven initiatives with case studies: Applicants should demonstrate a major initiative to fight corruption and fraud, demonstrating the transparency of information to the various stakeholders

If possible, with a supporting testimonial

4. Best Circular Economy Model: Equipment

To qualify for this award, nominees must have implemented operational solutions covering the full value chain from collection of used equipment to remarketing

Judges will consider the existence of:

Application of ‘end-to-end’ asset management information systems

Organisational resilience and processes to source used equipment from off-lease and/or trade-ins

Refurbishment capabilities, including required data erasure and waste management etc.

Remarketing channel capabilities

5. Best Circular Economy Model: Auto

To qualify for this award, nominees must have implemented operational solutions covering the full value chain from collection of vehicles to remarketing

Judges will consider the existence of:

Application of ‘end-to-end’ asset management information systems

Organisational resilience and processes to source used vehicles from off-lease and/or trade-ins

Refurbishment capabilities, including required data erasure and waste management etc.

Remarketing channel capabilities

6. Best “Give me a New Life” Funding Programme

To qualify for this award, nominees must have implemented initiatives to proactively and regularly finance second-hand equipment

Judges will consider the existence – with case studies – of initiatives such as:

Supporting corporate tenders with green financing

The promotion of ‘needs’ versus ‘state of the art’ solutions with mixed new and used equipment

Redeployment of second-hand equipment to schools, employees

7. Best Resource Optimisation Model: As-A-Service/Shared Economy

To qualify for this award, nominees must have implemented operational solutions demonstrating the optimisation of the use of assets

Judges will consider the existence – with case studies – of initiatives such as:

‘True’ As-A-Service solution that offers integrating usage risk

Shared economy model: financing equipment for multi-users

8. Best New Services Solutions: Data and Asset Management

To qualify for this award, nominees must have i) Funded and ii) Implemented: Data Management to optimise the use of assets or optimise/capture energy consumption

Judges will consider the existence – with case studies – of initiatives such as:

IoT solution to capture the effective use of a given asset, to assist predictive maintenance

Smart metering solutions to capture energy consumption and monitoring

9. Best Energy Transition Financing Programmes

This award is meant to recognise lessors’ contributions to the financing of new assets and solutions as part of the energy transition revolution, related to energy generation, storage and infrastructure

Judges will consider the existence – with case studies – of initiatives such as:

The existence of initiatives/programmes regarding the financing of renewables, the storage of energy and infrastructures – with case studies and statistics

New/alternative financial solutions to address these emergent markets/asset types

10. Best Energy Efficiency Financing Programme

This award is meant to recognise lessors’ contributions to financing the optimisation of energy consumption solutions

Judges will consider the existence – with case studies – of initiatives such as:

The existence of initiatives/programmes for financing renewables energy efficiency solutions (lighting, innovative real estate, heating and cooling systems) with case studies and statistics

New/alternative financial solutions to address these emergent markets/asset types

11. Best E-mobility Financing Programmes

This award is meant to recognise lessors’ contributions to e-mobility solutions, with case studies and statistics

Judges will consider the existence – with case studies – of initiatives such as:

The existence of initiatives/programmes for re-financing e-mobility assets: e-cars, e-bikes and e-scooters

New/alternative financial solutions to address these emergent markets/asset types

12. Best Impact Finance Solution

This award is meant to recognise lessors’ contributions to the implementation of financing solutions designed to help customers achieve a transition to a carbon-neutral status

Judges will consider the existence – with case studies – of initiatives such as:

Financing offers with terms (rates, tenure) that are closely aligned with the lessee’s performance in terms of carbon impact or energy-saving impact

Or financing carbon capture technologies

13. Best Energy Transition Strategy: Business Model & Service Innovation

This award is meant to recognise lessors’ financing solutions and go-to-market model to support the acceleration of their energy transition

Judges will consider the existence – with case studies – of initiatives such as:

A dedicated Energy Transition/Green Technology roadmap

Market segmentation – pricing and vendor partnership programmes

New/alternative financial solutions to address these emergent markets/asset types

Sustainable Finance Summit 2023 promises to answer today’s burning questions