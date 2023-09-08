Leasing.com, a car leasing comparison site, said it will offer new vehicle customers a home EV charging service following a new partnership with Hypervolt.

In a statement, the company said the partnership will see Hypervolt supply and install home chargers for Leasing.com’s new vehicle customers via the comparison website.

Hypervolts chargers are manufactured in Rainham, Essex, and are then distributed and installed at private and commercial properties via their network of 2,000 approved installers.

Hypervolt said it provides customer support for the life of their chargers to ensure motorists always have the right compatibility for their home and vehicle.

Hypervolt is a British manufacturer of home chargers compatible with all mainstream makes and models of battery and plugin electric vehicles.

The announcement comes as new EV sales continue to grow in the business and fleet sectors but have softened in the private sector as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes household budgets.

Business contract hire (BCH) enquiries on all-electric vehicles (consisting of plugins, hybrid and battery) accounted for nearly 56% of total BCH sales enquiries on Leasing.com in the first half of this year. While enquiries on battery electric vehicles (BEVs) alone accounted for 42% of total BCH enquiries in H1 2023.

Meanwhile, the share of personal contract hire (PCH) sales enquiries for all-electric vehicles was 22.9% in the first half of this year and BEVs accounted for 9.9% of total PCH vehicle enquiries. As well as difficult economic conditions, charging is one blocker to EV uptake amongst some motorists and it’s a challenge that the new partnership is aiming to overcome and help drivers make the switch.

Paul Harrison, Chief Partnerships Offer at Leasing.com, said:

“Switching to an electric vehicle is a big decision for households and we’re committed to providing motorists with the information and advice that they need. This includes a compelling home charger proposition to accompany their first electric vehicle lease, so we’re delighted to welcome Hypervolt as a new partner. This partnership supports the UK’s transition to Net Zero and Leasing.com’s strategy to make it easier for motorists to find all the products and services they need to accompany their next lease agreement.”

David Woodford, Head of Partnerships at Hypervolt, said: “We are fundamentally a collaborative brand and are hugely excited to work with Leasing.com on our ultimate mission to accelerate the pace of electrification. Five years ago, a lack of choice in electric vehicles was a blocker to EV adoption, however, a quick browse of Leasing.com’s website highlights how far we’ve come since. The tide of electrification and decarbonisation is irreversible, but what we are collectively doing is trying to increase that momentum rather than simply riding the wave.”