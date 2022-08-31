Leasing.com tie-up with Confused.com to include car insurance

Car leasing comparison site Leasing.com has extended its partnership with price comparison portal Confused.com to include car insurance, the two said in a statement.

Under the initial 2021 partnership, car leasing was prompted as an alternative vehicle funding option to Confused.com’s large consumer audience. This allows Confused.com customers an alternative to purchasing new cars, including leasing electric vehicles without the commitment to buying. The announced extended partnership sees Confused.com’s car insurance services integrated into Leasing.com’s website.

“After finding their next car leasing agreement on Leasing.com, consumers are introduced to Confused.com’s comparison services to help them retrieve competitive insurance quotes for their new car. The whole process can be completed online in a matter of minutes, helping time-poor consumers organise their motoring admin,” the statement said.

“The two-way partnership helps both brands to expand into new audiences by providing consumers with reliable and trustworthy information on the very latest leasing offers and insurance quotes,” the release said.

Paul Harrison, chief partnerships officer at Leasing.com, said: “As the cost-of-living crisis squeezes household budgets, consumers are increasingly looking for competitive prices and value from their products and services. I’m thrilled to have extended our partnership with Confused.com to help our audience compare quotes and buy policies from Confused.com’s panel of over 130 trusted car insurance providers. This extended partnership represents a continuation of our strategy to make it easy for our audience to research and transact all of the ancillary motoring products they may need to accompany their latest lease agreement.”

John Cooper, commercial director at Confused.com, said: “Car leasing is a rapidly growing market and is helping UK motorists transition to electric vehicles. Confused.com recognises the opportunities that leasing presents and we’re delighted to extend our partnership with Leasing.com to provide leasing customers with competitive insurance quotes from our market-leading panel of insurance providers.”