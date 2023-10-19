Lex Autolease, a UK fleet management and funding specialists, has released a new four-part video series aimed at providing in-depth insights and advice for anyone transitioning a commercial fleet to electric Light Commercial Vehicles (eLCVs).
Fronted by presenter Nicki Shields, the LEXperts video series sees Nicki interview Lex Autolease’s team of commercial fleet experts about the key considerations for fleet managers when making the transition to electric.
The discussions cover the importance having a plan and the benefits of starting the process sooner rather than later; why and how to stagger transitioning a fleet; the types of eLCVs currently available and the importance of ensuring a vehicle is suitable for its intended role; operational considerations such as charging logistics and driver education; and the cost benefits of going electric, from the grants currently available to the overall whole life cost benefits.
The series also features a number of businesses that have already made the switch and discusses how eLCVs differ from electric cars.
Chris Chandler, Principal Consultant, at Lex Autolease, explains: “2030 now marks a line in the sand after which new vehicles powered solely by an internal combustion engine will no longer be available for fleets. And while moving towards an electric fleet may seem like a straightforward decision, there’s so much to consider, from which vehicles can be swapped now and which may have to wait, to where they can be charged and what it means for your bottom line.
“The purpose of the LEXperts videos is to look at process in depth, to help anyone considering going electric fully understand what’s involved.”
Chris continues: “While it’s possible to handle transitioning a fleet yourself, consulting with those who have extensive experience can help avoid a lot of issues. That’s why we’ve created these videos, to share our team’s expert knowledge and help make the transition to electric more accessible for everyone.”