Credit: Shutterstock.com

A recent analysis by Transport & Environment (T&E), a clean transport NGO, has uncovered a notable discrepancy in the availability of affordable compact electric cars compared to their combustion engine counterparts in Europe.

The study found that only 17% of EVs sold in the region belong to the cheaper B segment, while 37% of new combustion engines fall into this category.

T&E argues that car manufacturers are hindering the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by prioritising the sales of larger and more expensive electric models. The research indicates that only 40 fully electric models in the compact segments (A and B) were launched between 2018 and 2023, in contrast to 66 large and luxury models (D and E).

Greening corporate fleets: a consultation

In Europe, 28% of electric vehicle sales fall into the large car D segment, whereas only 13% of new combustion cars fit into this category, as per T&E’s analysis of 2023 sales figures from Dataforce.

The average price of a battery electric car in Europe has risen by 39% (€18,000) since 2015, while in China, it has decreased by 53%, according to Jato Dynamics’ 2023 report titled EV Price Gap: A divide in the global automotive industry.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The disproportionate focus of European manufacturers on large cars and SUVs, which carry a price premium, contributes to this price gap.

Anna Krajinska, vehicle emissions manager at T&E, expressed concern that European carmakers are impeding the mass market adoption of EVs by not introducing affordable models at a faster pace and in greater volume. She highlighted the industry’s disproportionate focus on large SUVs and premium models, leading to a scarcity of mass-market EVs and elevated prices.

T&E’s analysis of production data from GlobalData suggests that of the sub-€25,000 models planned by carmakers, only around 42,000 vehicles are expected to be produced for the European market in the current year. Despite the scarcity of affordable models, the EU market share of battery electric cars increased by 2.5 percentage points to 14.6% in 2023.

The analysis also indicates that if the corporate car segment, which constitutes the majority of new car sales, were leading on electrification, the EU battery electric vehicle (BEV) market share could already be at 22%. However, the corporate sector, with an electric uptake of 14%, is currently trailing behind the private market (15%).

T&E emphasises the crucial role of taxation in incentivising electric car adoption and calls for binding electrification targets for corporate fleets to accelerate electrification in Europe. The NGO is urging the EU to set targets for fleets to be 100% electric by 2030 at the latest. The EU Commission has initiated a public consultation on greening company cars.

Anna Krajinska highlighted the potential for accelerated electrification in corporate cars, emphasising their heavy subsidisation through tax cuts and companies’ financial capacity to invest in EVs. She urged the EU to enact a law covering a significant portion of the company car market by regulating leasing giants and companies with substantial car fleets.

Is new technology making cars less secure?