Finativ, an advisory firm, is celebrating a major milestone for its Technology & Innovation Forum. Launched earlier this year, this exclusive community, custom-tailored for technology decision-makers within the asset and motor finance sector, has now surpassed 50 members.

The company established the Technology & Innovation Forum as a platform for industry practitioners to engage in in-depth discussions revolving around critical topics that significantly impact their sector, according to a press release.

Through a series of monthly events, members gain valuable insights and knowledge from their peers. Recent sessions have delved into practical lessons on deploying microservices, the formulation of data strategies that add value, and the implementation of organisational practices geared towards driving technology adoption for substantial business advantages.

Looking ahead, the Forum’s next session, scheduled for November 15th, promises to offer further insights and expertise. Moreover, a noteworthy half-day conference in the heart of London is planned for January 17th, with a specific focus on developing effective use cases for the deployment of Generative AI. This event aims to foster innovation and collaborative knowledge-sharing within the industry.

Simon Harris, Consulting Director at Finativ, described the forum as providing “a unique space for individuals working in asset and motor finance companies to connect, share best practices and work on common challenges in an inclusive environment, free from the pressures of a vendor’s sales process. The Forum was designed by the community for the community, we’re delighted with its continued growth and welcome further members.”

New members are welcome and can register HERE

