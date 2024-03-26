Credit: Shutterstock.com

Lucid, a US-based luxury electric carmaker, has announced a significant milestone in its financial journey with the successful procurement of $1 billion in capital from an affiliate of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), according to a Reuters report.

This infusion of funds has propelled Lucid’s shares upwards by approximately 8%, marking a pivotal moment for the company amidst the dynamic landscape of electric vehicle (EV) startups.

The strategic investment by the sovereign wealth fund underscores Lucid’s advantageous position in the fiercely competitive realm of EV startups, where survival is contingent upon securing substantial financial backing. With the Saudi government holding a majority 60% stake, Lucid has garnered considerable support, aligning with the Kingdom’s broader economic diversification strategy away from oil dependency.

Ayar Third Investment Company, acting as a PIF affiliate, will acquire $1 billion in convertible preferred stock, granting the ability to convert the preferred stock into approximately 280 million shares, as outlined in a filing with the U.S. securities regulator.

The capital injection comes at a pivotal time for the California-based company, which has been navigating through challenges arising from softer-than-anticipated demand. Lucid intends to allocate the proceeds towards corporate initiatives, capital expenditure, and other strategic endeavours aimed at enhancing its market position and operational capabilities.

Led by a former Tesla executive, the company anticipates ramping up production to 9,000 units in 2024, building upon the 8,428 vehicles manufactured last year. Lucid’s flagship Air luxury sedans compete in the high-end EV market alongside offerings from established brands such as Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Porsche.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Andres Sheppard, Senior Equity Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, told Reuters that the capital infusion extends Lucid’s financial runway, projecting an ambitious production target of 9,500 vehicles for the current year and a staggering 20,000 units by 2025. Lucid’s robust liquidity position, with $4.8 billion in available funds at the end of 2023, underscores its financial resilience and ability to execute its ambitious growth plans.