RCI Banque S.A., operating under the commercial brand Mobilize Financial Services, has announced the acquisition by its subsidiary RCI Bank UK Ltd, of 36.6% of UK company SELECT CAR LEASING.

SELECT CAR LEASING shareholders, Mark Tongue and James O’Malley, have acquired a 15% stake in Mobilize Lease&Co UK Ltd, a subsidiary of RCI Bank UK Ltd registered in May 2023.

SELECT LEASE by MOBILIZE, will be a provider of multi-brand leasing contracts.

Alice Altemaire, CEO of Mobilize Financial Services UK, said: “In a growing UK leasing market, developing our operational lease offer has been a top priority of the Mobilize Financial Services UK team, demonstrated by our growth in recent years. We are proud to have increased our fleet size from 12,372 end of 2019 to 22,413 end of 2022.

“By launching SELECT LEASE by MOBILIZE, we will broaden our leasing products and services offering, including full multi-brand car and van leasing solutions, for private and business customers alike.

“And given our shared commitment to electric vehicle solutions, you can expect SELECT LEASE by MOBILIZE to deliver for the environment, too.”

Mark Tongue, Joint CEO and founder of Select Car Leasing, added: “We are delighted to formally announce this strategic partnership with Mobilize Financial Services UK.

“We are excited at the opportunity this brings to accelerate our growth in 2023 and beyond and deliver best-in-class mobility solutions to consumers and businesses across the UK, with a particular focus on electric solutions. This comes at a perfect time as the global electrification revolution gathers pace.

“We are also pleased to be joining with a multinational business to invest in and co-develop a new lease company, with all the Select brands right at its heart.”

