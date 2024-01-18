moDel, the vehicle movement solution from Ebbon Automotive, part of Ebbon Group, has announces that it has broken through the 1m vehicle handover barrier for the first time.
According to a statement by the company, moDel achieved 15 % year-on-year growth, recording 1,087,000 vehicle handovers throughout 2023 on the back of new functionality, organic growth, strong fleet sales and a host of new system releases throughout the year.
During 2023, the platform saw the addition of 35 new clients, primarily leasing companies, leasing brokers, logistics providers and vehicle manufacturers.
The platform also added new customers in Europe, predominantly in France and the Netherlands, and developers made modifications to the system so that it could accommodate European business practices and gear up for further European expansion, says the statement by Ebbon Group.
The record results were also helped by the easing of vehicle supplies which had been curtailed by a global shortage of semi-conductors in the years following the pandemic.
This was backed up by strong fleet sales during 2023 with the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showing a 38% increase in sales of new vehicles to businesses across the country.
“As moDel is primarily fleet focused, strong fleet sales throughout 2023 undoubtedly contributed to this record result,” said Michael Terry, Ebbon Automotive’s Head of Commercial – Logistics.
“Naturally, we are delighted with a record year for moDel and, as well as fleet sales, there were a number of factors which contributed to this outstanding result.
“For example, new developments such as our API integration method which, from the middle of last year, allowed moDel to integrate more readily with the back offices of customers attracted a lot of interest and made a significant contribution to the results.
“We made eight new releases to both the moDel app and the portal during the year, adapting to changing market conditions and in line with customer feedback. And we fully expect this development rate to continue during 2024.
“There are a number of new and exciting releases already in the pipeline that will further underwrite our ongoing commitment to continuing moDel’s development for the benefit of our customers.
“For example, in quarter one, we plan to make an exciting new release around the driver diary and vehicle movement planning which we think we play a significant role in further enhancing the platform’s market-leading position,” he said.