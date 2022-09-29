Motor Finance Europe Awards 2022: finalists revealed

Wraps taken off finalists for 11 categories
The finalists for the Motor Finance Awards 2022, to be hosted in Berlin at the Ritz-Carlton on 20 October, have been revealed.
The winners will be announced on the day of the Awards, which will take place in the evening after the Motor Finance Europe Conference 2022.
The organisers would like to thank all those who entered and who have so far signed up as delegates to attend the conference and evening gala event.
Award categories and finalists
Captive Finance Company of the Year
Mobilize Financial Services
Daimler Truck Financial Services
Independent Finance Provider of the Year
Close Brothers Motor Finance
MotoNovo Finance
Non-Bank Lender of the Year
First Citizen Finance DAC
Propel Finance
Advisory Firm of the Year
KPMG WPG AG
Berylls Strategy Advisors
Legal Provider of the Year
Stephenson Harwood
Shoosmiths
Digital Innovation of the Year
FCA Bank
ALD Automotive
Digital Innovation of the Year (Technology Company)
CRIF GmbH
AutoTrader / AutoConvert
BONAFiDEE
Zoot
Parkopedia
Evolution Funding
Best Finance Product of the Year
Ailleron AG
Evolution Funding
Best Pandemic Response Initiative
Quiktrak
Evolution Funding
Close Brother Motor Finance
iVendi
Best Mobility Solution
FCA Bank / Leasys / Drivalia
Mobilize Financial Services
Best ‘ESG / Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year
FCA Bank
CRIF GmbH
