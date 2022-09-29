View all newsletters
September 29, 2022

Motor Finance Europe Awards 2022: finalists revealed

By Alejandro Gonzalez

Finalists

Wraps taken off finalists for 11 categories

The finalists for the Motor Finance Awards 2022, to be hosted in Berlin at the Ritz-Carlton on 20 October, have been revealed. 

The winners will be announced on the day of the Awards, which will take place in the evening after the Motor Finance Europe Conference 2022.

The organisers would like to thank all those who entered and who have so far signed up as delegates to attend the conference and evening gala event.

Award categories and finalists 

Captive Finance Company of the Year

Mobilize Financial Services  

Daimler Truck Financial Services

Independent Finance Provider of the Year

Close Brothers Motor Finance

MotoNovo Finance   

Non-Bank Lender of the Year  

First Citizen Finance DAC

Propel Finance   

Advisory Firm of the Year  

KPMG WPG AG

Berylls Strategy Advisors   

Stephenson Harwood   

Shoosmiths  

Digital Innovation of the Year

FCA Bank 

ALD Automotive

Digital Innovation of the Year (Technology Company)

CRIF GmbH      

AutoTrader / AutoConvert     

BONAFiDEE     

Zoot

Parkopedia                                              

Evolution Funding

Best Finance Product of the Year  

Ailleron AG

Evolution Funding 

Best Pandemic Response Initiative  

Quiktrak

Evolution Funding                                                             

Close Brother Motor Finance

iVendi

Best Mobility Solution  

FCA Bank / Leasys / Drivalia

Mobilize Financial Services   

Best ‘ESG / Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year  

FCA Bank 

CRIF GmbH

