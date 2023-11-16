Arnold Clark has signed a multi-year deal with cap hpi to enhance its technology capabilities with vehicle valuations and forecast data, alongside HPI provenance checks.
The deal will help Arnold Clark enhance the customer experience with accurate vehicle valuations and comprehensive provenance checks. Operational capabilities will also be improved with access to the full range of data and tools from cap hpi.
Arnold Clark is the biggest family-owned and independent automobile company in Europe, with more than 200 dealerships spread across Scotland and England, representing more than 25 brands.
Commenting on the move, Stuart Thorpe, company secretary at Arnold Clark, said: “Data underpins our business and allows us to offer industry-leading levels of service. Giving our customers the information they need to make a purchase securely is essential and increasingly important when decisions require real-time insight. The new partnership with cap hpi brings together two innovative automotive companies and aims to set a new standard in the deployment of data and insight.”
cap hpi provides decision support data and software solutions spanning provenance checks, vehicle valuation, validation, collision, mechanical repair, and total cost of ownership. All data is connected by the cap hpi code and a single methodology across all markets and sectors.
As part of Solera, cap hpi covers 54 points of a vehicle’s journey through the automotive supply chain. It provides a unique view of the industry that can be used to drive efficiency and unlock new ways of working.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Wendy Swaine, head of retail at cap hpi, said: “Our advanced technology is helping Arnold Clark make smarter automotive decisions by providing one source for data and software solutions that uniquely span the whole vehicle lifecycle; new, used and future vehicle valuation, validation, collision, mechanical repair and total cost of ownership. Through this understanding of the process and a close relationship with customers, cap hpi continues to innovate to help dealers operate efficiently and safely.”