The Motor Ombudsman has announced a strategic partnership with Howden, an insurance broker, aimed at enhancing benefits for motor trade insurance policyholders and accredited businesses in the service, repair, and vehicle sales sectors, according to a press release.
This collaboration introduces a proposition to Howden’s clientele, extending tailored packages to vehicle retailers, independent garages, and mobile mechanics seeking accreditation to The Motor Ombudsman’s established Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)-approved Motor Industry Codes of Practice for Service and Repair and Vehicle Sales.
Similarly, Motor Ombudsman-accredited businesses stand to gain from a range of advantages when opting for Howden’s Motor Trade Insurance products, the press release said. These perks include preferential premium rates and exclusive offers related to the level of coverage provided by the policies.
Bill Fennell, Chief Ombudsman and Managing Director of The Motor Ombudsman, said: “This mutually beneficial relationship provides our shared target customer base of independent motor trade businesses with access to a market-leading win-win collaboration.”
Fennell continued, “We are constantly looking to raise the bar in terms of the value that we offer to our accredited businesses, and this partnership provides the ideal stage for which to do this. In addition, this enhanced relationship with Howden delivers an innovative and effective marketing channel to further expand the reach of our renowned accreditation scheme.”
Jem Emirali, Associate Director at Howden, echoed the sentiment, affirming: “Our partnership with The Motor Ombudsman reinforces our commitment to continually strengthening our offering to Motor Trade Insurance policyholders and driving awareness of our market-leading propositions to independent service and repair and vehicle sales professionals.”
Emirali added, “With common values based on raising standards even higher in the motor industry in terms of the services that we supply to businesses, we look forward to working with The Motor Ombudsman, and continuing to build and evolve this exciting collaboration.”