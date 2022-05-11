NaVCIS partnership looks to bolster fraud prevention

Synectics Solutions, a provider of IT to detect and prevent fraud and wider economic crime, has partnered with the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS) to help the finance and insurance industries guard against fraud and support efforts to tackle organised crime that harms communities.

NaVCIS investigations help identify those suspected of fraud or vehicle-related criminal activity, the evidence, intelligence and supporting analytical work is passed to police colleagues for further action.

As part of its role as a national policing unit that bridges the gap between policing and industry, NaVCIS issues intelligence alerts regarding ongoing investigations to Finance and Leasing Association (FLA) members who are registered for the service, along with law enforcement agencies and authorised stakeholders.

These alerts flag the names and details of individual victims whose personal data is being used to gain illicit finance by criminals, in addition to those responsible for the fraud. In using this intelligence, financiers can more easily recognise incidents of ID theft and prevent finance from being taken out fraudulently – depriving criminals access to vehicles.

Related

In recent years NavCIS has helped the police seize more than 5,000 vehicles, with a combined value of more than £75 million. NaVCIS intelligence shared with UK Port authorities, as well as police in Britain and the EU, has also helped disrupt organised crime – from drug and gun trafficking to large scale fraud, money laundering, and modern-day slavery.

Under the new agreement, this valuable intelligence will be integrated into Synectics National SIRA solution – the UK’s largest syndicated database of cross-sector customer risk intelligence. All users of National SIRA, particularly FLA members, will therefore be able to automatically cross-reference potential customer details with a richer data pool.

DCI Brett Mallon, Head of NaVCIS, said: “As a centralised, specialist police capability, we are dedicated to developing and sharing intelligence to tackle vehicle finance crime and associated serious organised crime.

“Anything we can do to make that intelligence easier and quicker to utilise is a huge step in the right direction. As many FLA members already use Synectics Solutions’ National SIRA, it makes absolute sense to integrate our data into that solution to automate name checks in a way that hasn’t been possible previously.”

The agreement will also evolve into a two-way data-sharing partnership under the SIRA Affiliate Membership model, with Synectics Solutions delivering intelligence derived from National SIRA data via its Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to NaVCIS to help expedite their investigations.

Chris Hallett, Insurance Product Manager and Head of SIU at Synectics Solutions, said: “We are always looking to forge partnerships that help both parties achieve shared goals. In this case, the idea actually came from our FLA registered National SIRA members, with many of them suggesting what a powerful resource it would be to be able to automate checks with NaVCIS alerts and cross-reference information with wider risk intelligence data. Now, they can.

It’s a win/win for everybody and we are delighted to be working with such an important law enforcement agency.”

No silver bullet to fighting leasing fraud but 5G offers hope