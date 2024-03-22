New AutoMotive’s 2024 State of the Switch report predicts a significant increase in electric vehicles (EVs) on UK roads by the end of this year.
The latest report, titled ‘2024 State of the Switch’, forecasts a 20%-30% increase in EVs on UK roads by the end of this year to up to 1.3 million from less than one million at the beginning of 2024.
New AutoMotive’s study reviews the UK’s shift towards zero-emission vehicles over the past year and identifies areas for improvement.
According to the report, the UK currently boasts nearly 15 times more EV chargers than fuel pumps, considering home, workplace, and public network chargers combined.
This infrastructure expansion has coincided with an 18.5% rise in EV car sales and more than a doubling in electric heavy goods vehicle sales during 2023, despite the absence of a zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate sales target for the last year.
A significant finding from the report is the 50% increase in ‘zero emission car miles driven’ last year.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
This reflects a growing consumer shift towards environmentally friendly transport options.
The report also details the total cost of ownership for electric cars and vans, revealing that EVs charged on a standard tariff are 30% cheaper per mile than diesel vehicles and 36% cheaper than petrol vehicles.
The cost savings jump to approximately 80% when using overnight or EV-specific chargers.
As per the report, the growth in EVs is expected to be supported by the introduction of more affordable new cars due to the ZEV mandate and a predicted 22% reduction in the cost of home charging, alongside a 30-40% increase in public charging points.
Recently, Lex Autolease’s bi-annual research, surveying 100 UK fleet managers who operate fleets of more than 100 vehicles, revealed a hastened shift towards EVs.
The survey shows that 86% of fleets have either grown or maintained their EV numbers over the past year, marking a 20% increase from the previous survey.
UK fleet managers are now aiming for full electrification within an average of four years, demonstrating a strong commitment to the transition to electric vehicles.