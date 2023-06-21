A new five-year remarketing deal with Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS) has been won by epyx.



The arrangement will see the company’s 1link Disposal Network used to remarket all VWFS vehicles as they reach the end of their lease periods and covers all VW brands – Audi, Bentley, CUPRA, Lamborghini, Porsche, Seat, Skoda, Volkswagen and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.



A range of interfaces means that the platform connects comprehensively with systems used by VWFS and VW Bank as well as with all VW brand franchise dealers, delivering a high level of process effectiveness.



Tim Meadows, chief commercial officer at epyx, said: “We’re very pleased to sign this new deal with VWFS, continuing a partnership that first began 14 years ago and which is one of the longest-standing commercial relationships at epyx.



“1link Disposal Network provides the means for VWFS to dispose of their vehicles through a range of channels from direct sales to franchise dealers to physical auctions, providing a high level of control and efficiency while maximising values. Through this partnership, epyx have facilitated the remarketing and sales of nearly 600k vehicles.”



Neil Weddell, head of remarketing at VWFS, said: “While we went out to market as part of a competitive tender, 1link Disposal Network was clearly the best solution available for us in the final analysis, allowing us to handle our remarketing needs easily and systematically, with a high level of useability and integration that works well for us and for our vehicle buyers.”



A new feature added to 1link Disposal Network that is being used by VWFS under the five-year deal is the Claims Portal, an online tool that provides the means to resolve any vehicle damage issues through digital channels between vendor and buyer, either by returning the vehicle or agreeing on compensation.



1link Disposal Network claims to be one of the longest-established online sales platforms used by fleets to sell ex-fleet cars, vans and trucks to vehicle retailers, having been established in 2005

