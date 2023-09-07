Asset finance provider Renaissance Asset Finance (RAF), a subsidiary of Arbuthnot Latham, has appointed Richard Zeitlin as Senior Relationship Manager.

In his new role, he will work closely with a portfolio of brokers and collaborate with Arbuthnot Latham’s banking teams and subsidiary businesses to enhance product awareness, both internally and externally.

Richard Zeitlin

Zeitlin joins RAF from Metro Bank Asset Finance, where he spent the last seven years as a Business Development Director in their Specialist Asset Finance and Professions Funding team.

Commenting on his new role, Zeitlin, said “I am excited to be joining RAF and becoming part of the Arbuthnot Latham family at this exciting point on their growth path. RAF are performing well, reaching the £150m lending milestone this summer, and Arbuthnot Latham will be celebrating its 190th birthday this year.”

Jamie Chaplin, Sales Director at Renaissance Asset Finance, added: “We are delighted to welcome Richard to our team in what is proving to be a strong year of growth for RAF and Arbuthnot Latham. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to align our products more closely with Arbuthnot Latham and its subsidiaries, highlighting how products from across the Arbuthnot Latham family can provide solutions for scenarios across our client base.”

