Nexus, a tech-driven mobility provider in the UK, has formed a partnership with fleet leasing and funding business Lex Autolease.
Under the alliance, Lex Autolease will deploy adopting Nexus’s rental management platform, IRIS, to streamline its short-term car rental provisions.
The move is expected to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience in vehicle rental services.
The IRIS platform will give Lex Autolease access to Nexus’s supply chain, which boasts more than 550,000 vehicles across over 2,000 UK locations.
Lex Autolease expects the partnership to expand its supply capabilities, offering customers a wider range of rental options.
The IRIS platform will also provide Lex Autolease with enhanced functionality, including a detailed management information module.
It will also offer customers visibility and insights into vehicle rental trends, facilitating more informed decision-making and optimised fleet management.
Nexus Vehicle Rental CEO Scott Haddow said: “I am pleased to welcome Lex Autolease into our network of strategic partners at Nexus. The integration of the IRIS platform reflects our shared commitment to operational excellence through technology.
“This partnership emphasises our dedication to providing comprehensive, cutting-edge solutions with market leaders in the vehicle rental industry.”
Lex Autolease commercial director Paul Hyne said: “At Lex Autolease, we are always exploring opportunities where we can provide value-added solutions to our customers.
“By working with Nexus, and implementing the IRIS platform into our business, this supports our ambitions to deliver excellent customer experience. This partnership will expand our supply capability and give our customers the best rental experience in the market.
In related news, Europcar, another player in the vehicle rental market, has recently launched a long-term van rental solution in the UK.
This new service from Europcar includes all expenses, such as maintenance and servicing, within the rental rate, providing customers with the advantages of a commitment-light rental agreement.