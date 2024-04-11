Credit: Shutterstock.com

The recently published Winter 2024 Dealer Attitude Survey (DAS) by the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA) has highlighted a positive trend in dealer satisfaction regarding electric vehicles (EVs).

Conducted over five weeks between the end of January and the start of March 2024, the survey received a robust response rate of 63%, with 2,321 responses from 32 franchised networks.

Sue Robinson, Chief Executive of NFDA, noted the significance of the survey’s focus on EV-related topics, said: “It is positive to see each EV topic featured in the DAS see a general uptick in average scores.”

Key highlights from the survey include:

Battery EV satisfaction

Dealer satisfaction levels for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) saw a slight increase from the previous edition, with the highest scores attributed to Kia, Hyundai, and BMW. Notably, there was an overall improvement in satisfaction levels compared to the Summer 2023 edition.

Return on Investment in EV Equipment/Training

While concerns regarding ROI and training for electric vehicles persist among dealers, there was a slight increase in the average score for this question compared to the previous survey. Kia maintained its top position, with other manufacturers also showing improvements.

Total Margin on new EV/Hybrid Sales

The average score for this question also experienced a positive change, with Kia leading the pack once again. Several manufacturers showed an improvement in their scores, indicating a better perception among dealers regarding margins on EV and hybrid sales.

Support with on-site EV Charging Infrastructure

Dealer satisfaction with manufacturer support for on-site EV charging infrastructure saw an increase in the average score, with Kia emerging as the top performer. While concerns remain, the uptick in scores suggests a more positive outlook among dealers.

Manufacturer’s EV Charging Information and Training

This new addition to the survey received mixed responses, but there was an overall improvement in the average score compared to other topics. Kia once again led in dealer satisfaction, highlighting the effectiveness of their charging information and training programmes.

Robinson also highlighted the role of NFDA’s Electric Vehicle Approved (EVA) accreditation scheme in recognising excellence in the electric vehicle sector, which has seen significant growth with over 500 accredited sites.

The improved scores across EV-related topics indicate a positive trend in dealer satisfaction and readiness for the ongoing transition to electric vehicles in the UK automotive market.