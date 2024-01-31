Nissan has extended its long-term partnership with Zapmap, a UK-based charge point mapping service, to ensure the EV charging process remains straightforward and hassle-free.

The agreement means most purchasers of new Nissan electric vehicles will continue to be provided with a free Zapmap Premium subscription that includes in-car support via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

For private, business and Motability purchasers of LEAF and ARIYA, a three-year Premium subscription will be provided from the date of the vehicle’s registration. The offer applies to models registered up to and including December 31st 2024 – and now includes the Townstar electric van.

For almost a decade now, Zapmap has delivered the most comprehensive map and dataset of electric vehicle charging points in the UK, displaying 95% of public chargers in its app and desktop map, including live status information for over 70% of public charge points.

Zapmap recently began mapping charge points in mainland Europe. Electric car drivers can now use the app and desktop map to search and filter for certain charge points in France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Its core features allow drivers to search, plan and pay for EV charging, while Zapmap Premium provides several additional benefits – such as unlimited filters and route plans when using the app to search for chargers and plan journeys – as well as the ability to access Zapmap within the in-car dashboard via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

This means drivers can find a suitable charger quickly and easily by viewing live charge point data, accessing route plans, and linking to a navigation app for turn-by-turn directions.

James Bird, EV Product Manager at Nissan Motor GB, said: ‘‘This extension of our partnership is a natural progression as both companies continue to pave the way for intuitive electric travel.”

Alex Earl, Commercial Director at Zapmap, said: “With drivers increasingly making the switch to electric, our focus is on making charging simple, and that’s exactly what this partnership helps to achieve.

“It can sometimes be hard to find suitable chargers while driving. By enabling access to Zapmap within the in-car dashboard, our Premium offering makes navigation that much easier for EV drivers.

“We work extremely hard to understand the views of EV drivers, and that’s how we came to develop Zapmap Premium. So it’s fantastic to see the partnership continue into 2024 and expand to include the Townstar electric van.

“Zapmap displays well over 50,000 public charge points in the UK and many thousands more across mainland Europe. We look forward to making EV navigation easy for increasing numbers of Nissan’s electric vehicle customers, enabling LEAF, ARIYA and Townstar drivers to enjoy a seamless on-the-road charging experience, wherever they go.”