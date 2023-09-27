Nissan will not back down from its plan to go all-electric in Europe by 2030, despite Rishi Sunak’s ICE sales ban delay to 2035.

In light of the new government rollback, many assumed that car manufacturers would relax their timelines when it comes to transitioning into EVs. However, the Japanese carmaker has reinstated its goal to produce only electric vehicles by the end of the decade.

“Nissan will make the switch to full electric by 2030 in Europe. We believe it is the right thing to do for our business, our customers and for the planet,” said Nissan’s chief executive Makoto Uchida in an interview with the BBC.

As reported by the BBC, “Nissan will also introduce new battery technology by the end of the decade that it said will reduce both the charging time and cost of electric vehicles (EVs).”

The government’s decision to delay ICE sales comes at a time when the industry is preparing to move out of the early EV adoption phase and into mass market uptake.

“The UK auto finance sector has accused the government of misunderstanding the sector, wasting the time and investments of businesses, and sowing doubt about the urgency to tackle decarbonisation following a decision to delay the sale ban of ICE vehicles”, reported Global Data last week.

Indeed, car manufacturers have already invested significant amounts of money to transition their models and supply chains toward electric vehicles (EVs), and any government announcement regarding the ICE ban will have a direct effect on the stability of such supply chains.

Despite the above, Nissan’s commitment to achieving 100% EV sales in Europe by 2030, with all new Nissan models in Europe being electric is, undoubtedly, a signal of the sector’s robust commitment to Net Zero.

Nissan’s president and chief executive, Makoto Uchida, said: “There’s no going back. The world needs to move on from internal combustion engines.”

Other manufacturers such as Ford, Stellantis, and Volvo also have plans to go fully electric in Europe by 2030, as reported by the Guardian.