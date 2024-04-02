Credit: Shutterstock.com

The deadline for nominations for this year’s Sustainable Finance Awards 2024 has been extended, offering participants more time to submit their entries. The new deadline is Friday, April 12th, at 5 pm BST.

The Sustainable Finance Summit 2024, supported by Leasing Life and Motor Finance Online, is set to be held at the Pavillon Dauphine Saint Clair in central Paris on May 16th.

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

This summit will serve as a platform for in-depth discussions on critical topics, such as how businesses can achieve their net-zero objectives while continuing to finance crucial assets.

Attendees will be able to explore various aspects of sustainable finance, including identifying entities ready to support new eco-friendly initiatives and analyzing the future landscape of sustainable equipment financing. The summit aims to provide insights and strategies for financial institutions to align their operations effectively with sustainable practices.

Following the summit, the event will culminate in the Sustainable Finance Awards gala, where the achievements of top financial institutions in advancing sustainable outcomes will be celebrated. The awards will recognize excellence in financial innovation, expansive funding strategies, and sophisticated analysis across the continent, highlighting the significant contributions towards sustainable development and environmental preservation.

Sustainable Finance Summit & Awards 2024 to spotlight key themes in financing the green transition

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Sarah Kemmitt to give keynote in Paris at Sustainable Finance Summit 2024

A snapshot of the last year’s Sustainable Finance Summit

To submit your nominations, visit our nominations page HERE

2024 Award Categories

BEST ‘ESG/SUSTAINABILITY’ INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR: ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS

BEST ‘ESG/SUSTAINABILITY’ INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR: SOCIAL ASPECTS

BEST ‘ESG/SUSTAINABILITY’ INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR: GOVERNANCE ASPECTS

BEST CIRCULAR ECONOMY MODEL: EQUIPMENT

BEST CIRCULAR ECONOMY MODEL: AUTO

BEST “GIVE ME A NEW LIFE” FUNDING PROGRAMME

BEST RESOURCE OPTIMISATION MODEL: AS-A-SERVICE/SHARED ECONOMY

BEST NEW SERVICES SOLUTIONS: DATA AND ASSET MANAGEMENT

BEST ENERGY TRANSITION FINANCING PROGRAMMES

BEST ENERGY EFFICIENCY FINANCING PROGRAMME

BEST E-MOBILITY FINANCING PROGRAMMES

BEST IMPACT FINANCE SOLUTION

BEST ENERGY TRANSITION STRATEGY: BUSINESS MODEL & SERVICE INNOVATION

THE BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR