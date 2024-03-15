Recent research conducted by the electronic registration portal Vignettecroatia.com has shed light on the European countries embracing electric vehicles (EVs) the most, with Norway emerging as the frontrunner.
According to the study, which analysed the latest 2022 data from Eurostat, Norway leads the charge in EV adoption, boasting an impressive 20.12% of all vehicles in the country being electric-powered. With a total of 3,018,728 registered vehicles, Norway boasts 607,516 EVs, solidifying its position as a global leader in sustainable transportation.
Following closely behind, Denmark claims the second spot on the list, with 4.02% of its total 2,801,076 registered vehicles being electric. Sweden secures the third position, with 3.97% of its 4,979,761 registered vehicles running on electric power.
The Netherlands occupies the fourth place, with 3.7% of its total vehicle count of 8,917,707 being electric. Meanwhile, Luxembourg rounds out the top five, with 3.13% of its 444,818 registered vehicles being electric.
Luka Stojčević, a spokesperson for Vignettecroatia.com, highlighted the growing accessibility of electric vehicles but acknowledged that they remain a premium purchase for many Europeans.
Stojčević said: "Even some of Europe’s highest income countries, as seen in this list, still see electric vehicles as a rarity compared to other fuel types. However, as technology improves and overall production becomes cheaper, we can expect this list to shuffle around as more countries buy into the market.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData