Octopus Energy’s electric vehicle (EV) roaming service, Octopus Electroverse, now has half a million EV charge points globally.

Launched in 2020, Electroverse’s ‘one card, one app’ model has grown to one of the largest virtual charging platforms in the world.

With over 20% growth this year, EV drivers can access and pay at public EV charge points across 40 countries. It provides access to 470 brands including Ionity, Osprey, Ubitricity, Shell Recharge, Connected Kerb and Source London.

Electroverse has an interactive global map which shows chargers and their live availability, a smart route-planner and in-car support with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.

UK drivers with Octopus Energy as their energy supplier have their charges added onto their monthly energy bill when charging in those countries too.

Matt Davies, Director of Octopus Electroverse, said: “Electroverse set out to revolutionise on-the-go charging and we’re doing just that. We’re delighted so many charging brands are flocking to join us and drivers are benefitting from a smoother charging experience.

“It’s incredibly encouraging to see the pace that charge points are being rolled out. New locations are appearing faster than ever before, alongside record global investment in charging infrastructure.”

