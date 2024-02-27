In a strategic collaboration between Octopus Energy and AeroVolt, electric plane pilots will be able to charge their aircraft digitally.

Octopus Energy‘s electric vehicle (EV) charging platform, Electroverse, is set to sync with AeroVolt, an aircraft charging network provider.

The partnership facilitates electric plane pilots’ access to Electroverse’s charging interface at AeroVolt’s airside chargers located across the country.

This initiative aligns with Octopus Energy’s broader mission to expedite the widespread adoption of electric transport.

Studies indicate that electric planes, particularly small two-seater aircraft designed for short flights, boast a lower environmental impact compared to their fossil fuel-powered counterparts.

AeroVolt has installed charge points at seven UK sites, including airports in Bournemouth, Lydd, Dunkeswell, and Shoreham, with plans for an additional 12 locations. The company is also in negotiations with nearly 70 airports to expand its charging infrastructure.

Electroverse, a UK-based EV roaming service, offers on-the-go charging through a ‘one card, one app’ model.

Octopus Energy said customers who are also pilots can streamline their payment process by syncing public charging costs with their existing home energy bills.

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy for Business, said: “Octopus is at the forefront of the transition to green transport. It’s incredible to think our skies are cleaner with each new electric plane, and we’re thrilled to make the journey easier for pilots, extending our seamless charging experience for electric cars to electric aircraft. With just a tap of their Electroverse card, pilots can plug in and power up. This is the start of an exciting transition as we’re set to supercharge the take-off of e-mobility.”

Guy Haydon, Chief Commercial Officer at AeroVolt, expressed excitement about the partnership with Octopus, emphasising true interoperability in charging both wheels and wings.

